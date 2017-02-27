Mobile World Congress Evening News - Day 1

Ericsson is part of a group of vendors and telcos we’re calling the G22, pushing to accelerate the 5G standards-setting process to get 5G up and running a year earlier than first scheduled. Ericsson Vice President, Thomas Noren, talks to Heather McLean about the need for speed.

Heather also talks with Cisco about IoT and which technologies are going to do best; with ZTE about its plans and ambitions for 5G; and with the GSMA, which is putting some extra push behind the Smart City.

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona, February 27th 2017