MWC Evening News – Day 2

India mobile operator Jio went from zero subscribers to 100 million in just 170 days on its pure voice over LTE network, and with Samsung's help it is now looking forward to 5G and more cutting edge technology.

Also in today's news from Mobile World Congress: Canonical is disrupting the mobile and IoT base station markets with Lime; operator group NGMN is putting the car before 5G with 5G Automotive Association deal; and Aruba HPE says most businesses haven’t got a clue about the meaning of IoT.

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona, February 27th 2017