How big events are becoming interactive to spur even more engagement
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z0em4o9vbB8?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
European Le Mans racing is fast, furious and uses cars that are at the very edge of technological innovation. It’s no longer enough to hear the roar of the engine and breathe in the smell of fuel. Events have become interactive, engaging and technology-driven, allowing fans to not only order food from their seat or navigate the venue, but be engaged before the race starts and continue that experience after they leave. Let experts from HPE Pointnext show you how.
Loading…