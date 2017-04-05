Fullscreen User Comments
HPE connects the telecom ecosystem to discuss the digital transformation strategies

MWC 2017-04-05T12:49:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/na7FakPkixo?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Feature: Digital Service Provider Transformation Strategies

CSPs are rethinking the way they do business to grow in this fast-changing market as Digital Service Providers. That’s why Hewlett Packard Enterprise collected thought leaders from throughout the industry at MWC 2017 to answer a few questions: What strategies are CSPs utilizing in their digital transformation? When is the best time to begin this transformation? What challenges are CSPs facing? ... and more.

Featuring:

Ruxandra Dumitrascu, WW CME Global Industry Leader, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Gilad Goldshtein, VP Sales, Communitake
Bala Thekkedath, Director of Portfolio Marketing, Telecommunication, DCIG Marketing, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Martin Taylor, CTO, Metaswitch
Chris Barraclough, Partner, STL Partners
Neil McRae, Chief Network Architect, BT
Prodip Sen, CTO NFV, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Linsey Miller, Vice President of Marketing, Embedded Computing, Artesyn Embedded Technologies
Jehanne Savi, Executive Leader of the All-IP & On-Demand Networks Program, Orange
Ron Parker, Chief Architect, Affirmed Networks
Kumaran Siva, NVF & Datacenter, Market Development Lead, Intel Corporation
Francisco Javier Ramon Salguero, Head of Virtualization, Global CTO, Telefónica
Javier Lorca, RAN Innovation, Global CTO Office, Telefónica I+D
Ken Cavanaugh, Director, Business Development Carrier Systems Division, Metaswitch Networks
Robert Haim, Principal Analyst, ACG Research
Rupesh Chokshi, AVP of Product Marketing Management, AT&T

FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona

