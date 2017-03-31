HPE connects the telecom ecosystem to discuss IoT in action
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_LgkPEizymU?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Feature
In a world where everything computes, CSP networks must be prepared for the speed and scale of billions. That’s why Hewlett Packard Enterprise collected thought leaders from throughout the industry at MWC 2017 to answer a few questions: How are CSP networks adapting to support IoT traffic? How are Intelligent Edge solutions enabling the next level of IoT? What new IoT applications are CSPs most anticipating?... and more.
FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona
Loading…