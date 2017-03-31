Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

MWC Search —

HPE connects the telecom ecosystem to discuss IoT in action

MWC 2017-03-31T12:57:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_LgkPEizymU?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Feature

In a world where everything computes, CSP networks must be prepared for the speed and scale of billions. That’s why Hewlett Packard Enterprise collected thought leaders from throughout the industry at MWC 2017 to answer a few questions: How are CSP networks adapting to support IoT traffic? How are Intelligent Edge solutions enabling the next level of IoT? What new IoT applications are CSPs most anticipating?... and more.

FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

 
x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK