How VMware helps operators differentiate service offerings through network slicing

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
MWC 2018-03-16T10:31:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IJejTGNicEk?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Misbah Mahmoodi, VMware, and Angela Whiteford, Affirmed Networks

VMware is working with Affirmed Networks, bringing carrier-grade mobile solutions to operators. At the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, they were demonstrating a smart drone application, as an example of an end to end IoT service across different mobile operators, showing the types of connectivity that operators need to provide for such a solution. As operators move to 5G networks, they need to differentiate quality of service for different types of applications. VMware is helping by providing network slicing capabilities, helping them address various vertical markets. With operators facing growing competition they need to lower the cost of delivering these services, which is where virtualisation helps, and be able to customise and differentiate these service, hence network slicing.

Featuring:
Misbah Mahmoodi, Director Product Marketing Telco NFV, VMware. 
Angela Whiteford, VP Marketing and Product Management, Affirmed Networks

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress, 2018, Barcelona, Spain

 

