How Containers Enable the MobileFirst CSP

The demand for mobile—first and, often, foremost—is growing. To enable customers to effectively leverage mobile apps to improve productivity and increase engagement, communications service providers must provide a solution that enables innovative and costeffective mobile app development, deployment, management and integration.

Red Hat’s Lars Hermann explains how Linux containers are in many ways “made for mobile,” enabling users to package and isolate applications with their entire runtime environment and thus easily move the contained application among environments while retaining full functionality. Hermann discusses how CSPs can most effectively leverage container technology to meet both internal and external mobile demands.

FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona