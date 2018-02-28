Flat rate data tariffing for NB-IoT

Deutsche Telekom and the Cologne-based mobile communications provider 1NCE are amongst the first IoT network service providers to move beyond a quasi-subscription model for IoT. Instead customers pay a ‘lifetime fee” of ten euros and receive a data flat rate of up to 500 megabytes for the service life of each smart device for ten years. In this way, costs can be better calculated because customers will no longer have to pay monthly, changing amounts depending on the volume of data consumed, it's claimed.

The offer is initially valid within the European Union as well as in Switzerland and Norway.

1NCE, in which Deutsche Telekom is also financially involved, networks machines and devices on the Internet of Things (IoT) that transmit only small amounts of data at irregular intervals - such as smart water meters or smoke detectors. Deutsche Telekom provides 1NCE capacities from its machine network as part of 5G.

“With this tariff, we will make it as easy as possible for our customers to quickly implement new IoT solutions. That means no monthly bills, no additional fees, no tariff jungle", says Alexander P. Sator, founder and CEO of 1NCE. “Deutsche Telekom, as a pioneer in NB-IoT, is effectively pushing ahead with the expansion of the network. We hope that this close cooperation will accelerate growth in the European IoT market.”