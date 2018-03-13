Bringing Zero Touch automation to 5G networks

he concept of “Zero Touch” is becoming increasingly important, as the industry develops its virtualised network offerings to support 5G deployments. But what are the requirements needed by telcos to support the end-to-end zero touch network and service management of a multi-vendor environment? How do we ensure end- to-end network programmability for service creation and full automation of life-cycle processes? Automation is an essential component of future networks, especially given the importance of 5G network slicing and the dynamic provisioning of numerous virtualised networks for industry use cases. Getting all this working is a major challenge.

How does this fit with the equally topical subject at MWC this year of Network Slicing? And what is the advice for those service providers who are now starting to seriously explore Zero Touch within 5G architectures? The panel looks at the new options available to operators as we move towards dynamic, automated and agile 5G networks and services, as will debate the challenges still faced.

Featuring:

Gabriele Di Piazza, VP Solutions Telco/NFV, VMware

Chandresh Ruparel, Director, Ecosystem Strategy & Enablement, Network Platforms Group, Intel

Francisco Javier Ramon Salguero, Head of Network Virtualisation Initiative, GCTO,

Telefonica

Kevin Shatzkamer, VP Service Provider Strategy, Architecture & Solutions, Dell EMC

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress, 2018, Barcelona, Spain