Using in-car diagnostics to provide dealerships and large fleet managers with a near-real time dashboard

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
MWC 2018-02-26T17:47:00 Join the discussion

AT&T and CarForce say they’re are collaborating on a global solution to helps car dealerships, fleet managers, and repair shops better manage car maintenance and predict car issues before they happen. CarForce is choosing Denmark to launch an Internet of Things (IoT) solution in the first quarter of 2018 with a software solution that uses in-car diagnostics to provide dealerships and large fleet managers with a near-real time dashboard on the health of their customers’ vehicles. Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are used to provide preventative and predictive vehicle maintenance.

CarForce will launch its solution in Denmark through FTZ, a HELLA company, that has a distribution network of roughly 1,500 vehicle service shops. CarForce’s connected garage experience will first be available to about 80 per cent of the Danish independent dealer and garage market, which includes up to 2.4 million cars. CarForce plans to launch in the US  France, and Germany later this year.

The IoT Platform used by CarForce will include AT&T DataFlow, which will provide cloud-based development tools and resources that help businesses manage the flow of sensor data between IoT devices and business applications.

You can visit AT&T’s booth at Mobile World Congress (#4D30) to learn more about this solution.

For more information on CarForce, go to thecarforce.com.

