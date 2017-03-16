A global distributed architecture connecting all clouds and all devices. Science fiction or science fact?

There is much talk in the industry about the development and deployment of a global distributed architecture able to connect all clouds and all devices. The concept sounds remarkable, even utopian, but is a global distributed architecture actually possible with current technologies? Thomas Fredberg believes that it is, that it is starting to happen now and that Ericsson is in the vanguard. That said, for many, many years now Ericsson has been recognised as a developer and vendor of renowned and very widely-used telecommunications infrastructure equipment and systems. So the big question is, will the company be able to make the leap from telecoms into the IT market whilst retaining its capacity and reputation for innovation and relevance? Thomas Fredberg is sure it will. He points out that two years ago, at Mobile World Congress 2015, Ericsson announced the Hyperscale Data Centre System 8000 with Intel Rack Scale Design which has since been very well received and taken up by the global industry. At this year's event, MWC 2107, Ericsson and Intel showcased a Future Digital Infrastructure and very recently the two companies in collaboration announced the opening of a joint hyperscale lab to accelerate SDI and Rack Scale design into the market. Ericsson is transforming itself with the Hyperscale Data Centre System 8000 and are using the knowledge and experience gained during the transformation process to educate the market even as data-intensive services continue to place increasing stresses on traditional network architectures and in the knowledge that 5G will add exponentially to the workload. ​

FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona