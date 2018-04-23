Verizon, AT&T and GSMA face collusion probe over eSIM by US Justice Department

US Justice Department investigating telcos and GSMA over possible collusion

Concerns that telcos looking to prevent easy service switching via eSIM

Complaints received from “at least one” device maker and carrier

Upstart crow Verizon claims it’s all Much Ado About Nothing

Somebody call for Dogberry: just when we thought that the eSIM would be the answer to all of our operator lock-in woes, along comes the US Department of Justice and we are back at square one. The idea of being able to change mobile service provider through software, rather than juggling a number of physical SIM cards, is a good one – we’ve already seen Apple experiment with the concept for its recent cellular iPads. But it looks as if those crafty telcos might have come up with a workaround to make sure changing providers remains just as problematical. Or is it really all Much Ado About Nothing?

The New York Times broke a story over the weekend that the US Justice Department is undertaking an antitrust investigation into possible collusion between the country’s mobile operators (AT&T and Verizon were cited; it is unclear if T-Mobile and Sprint are also under investigation) over the implementation of the new eSIM standard. The GSMA trade group is also in the Justice Department’s sights, as it is responsible for the specifications.

The action goes back to late 2017, according to the newspaper’s confidential sources, when the Justice Department opened its investigation after receiving formal complaints from “at least one device maker and one wireless carrier”. The NYT claims the device maker is Apple, but there has been no official comment from the company. Then in February this year, the Justice Department issued demands to the telcos and GSMA for information on the use of the eSIM standard.

AT&T, Verizon and the GSMA are all down-playing the investigation – for the moment. AT&T said it was “aware of the investigation” and was looking “to move this issue forward.” Verizon said there had been “a difference of opinion with a couple of phone equipment manufacturers regarding the development of eSIM standards” and that it was all “much ado about nothing”.