The dichotomy of mobile in the Middle East, laid bare by the GSMA

350 million people in the region are without access to the mobile internet

The GSMA cellular industry association has published a new report that investigates the mobile economy of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Taken at face value, it’s great news for the region, the region’s mobile operators and all their supporting infrastructure vendors. It claims the region will be amongst the first in the world to launch commercial 5G networks with more than 50 million 5G connections across the MENA region by 2025, with 5G networks covering approximately 30 per cent of the region’s population by that point.

“With rising mobile broadband adoption, growing subscriber numbers and increasing smartphone use, mobile is having an incredible impact across this diverse region, ushering in an era of innovative tech start-ups and new mobile services, as well as helping to connect the unconnected,” said Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA.

However, simply investing billions of dollars in new 5G technology won’t address the fundamental underlying problem of the region – lack of service penetration. The report also shows that 3G and 4G networks account for about half of total mobile connections in the MENA region today and are forecast to increase to 70 per cent of the total by the end of the decade. That’s not very good, and the GSMA knows it.

“At the same time, we urge operators to continue investment in 4G networks,” continued Granryd, “to ensure future growth and encourage governments to set policies that promote technological, social and economic progress to create a society where all citizens can benefit from mobile technology.”

There were 365 million unique subscribers across the region at the end of 2016, accounting for 63 per cent of the population, and this is only set to increase to 65 per cent by 2020. Subscriber growth continues to trail the global average of 72 per cent. Yes, the more advanced markets and regions are approaching saturation, but the less developed markets face an ongoing challenge.

In the Gulf States, subscriber penetration is at 76 per cent, with three countries (Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE) racking up a subscriber penetration rate of 90 per cent or above. By contrast, North Africa has an average subscriber penetration rate of 67 per cent, and across the Other Arab States penetration stands at just 46 per cent – in fact it’s as low as a third in three impoverished countries.