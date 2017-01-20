Smartphone market worth $355 billion in 2020, with 6 billion devices in use

Whilst we’re on the subject of apps, IHS believes that global consumer spending on mobile apps is set to reach $74 billion by 2020, up from $54 billion in 2016. Africa, the Middle East and Latin America will be the fastest-growing regions for mobile app spend. Africa and the Middle East are expected to grow at an average rate of 18 per cent each year to 2020.

“Latin America will see an average growth rate of 23 per cent compared with the global 8 per cent average annual rate,” said Jack Kent, Director at IHS Technology. “Africa, the Middle East and Latin America will be the fastest- growing regions in the next four years. There are many opportunities for new apps, mobile payments and mobile money services. Asia, notably, will continue to play the number one role in the global apps market – accounting for more than 50 percent of consumers' spending. ”

Those companies looking at the potential opportunity of mobile payments and mobile money services need to realise that it’s already a thriving sector. There were more than 120 million active mobile money accounts in emerging markets in 2016, according to the IHS Technology analysis. The number of addressable smartphones for device based payment services will increase from 2.7 billion in 2016 to more than five billion by 2020.

“Mobile payments and commerce are central to mobile innovation and will be critical for future growth,” added Kent. “Mobile money services have been a vital tool for financial inclusion in emerging markets, but elsewhere, mobile money services are looking to complement or disrupt traditional payments and financial services through the launch of app-only banking services, device-based payments from services such as Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay, and payment integration via social media and messaging apps.

“In 2017, leading technology players will focus on the integration of payments and commerce as part of their wider mobile platforms and technology ecosystems,” Kent continued. “This integration across their range of devices, apps, content and services will be crucial if they want to tap into the next waves of growth.”