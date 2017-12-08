Global LTE connections exceeded 2.5 billion during last quarter

Data from Ovum show LTE show reached 32% market share in Q3

LTE forecast to grow to 3.16 billion connections in 2018

On course to achieve 4.8 billion connections by the end of 2021

LTE market share stands at 73% in North America

New LTE connection data for the past third quarter has been released by research firm Ovum, via the 5G Americas trade association. They report that global LTE connections reached 2.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 838 million new LTE subscriptions over the past twelve months. Global market share for LTE reached 32 per cent at the end of Q3, an increase of almost 10 percentage points in the twelve month period.

Worldwide, LTE is forecast to continue its momentum, growing to 3.16 billion connections in 2018, with a 41.6 per cent penetration and 38 per cent market share, making it the most dominant wireless technology globally. LTE remains on course to achieve 4.8 billion connections by the end of 2021 (which also includes M2M connections). At which time, LTE should account for 53 per cent market share, just in time for 5G to start its relentless march for market grab. In fact, Ovum predicts that 5G is forecast to reach 111 million connections by the end of 2021.

“Although the global wireless industry is working on preparations for 5G in the future, currently operators are deploying more advanced LTE capabilities, and LTE subscriptions are continuing to grow at a fantastic rate,” said Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas. He adds that (according to data from TeleGeography) as of mid-November, there were 562 commercial LTE deployments worldwide, while 211 of those operators have already evolved to LTE-Advanced.