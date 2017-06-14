US banks give new 'instant' digital payments system the hard Zelle

US mobile banking system is light years behind other parts of the world

Still takes five days to make a payment

Zelle claims transfers will be done in "a matter of minutes"

But upstart rivals already established and popular

As we all know, usually from bitter personal experience, in the West the routine banking experience is pretty much of a lottery where the odds against completing a trouble-free transaction successfully are as permanently stacked against the customer as they are to the advantage of the institution. However any banking encounter, and the thickets of bureaucracy to be negotiated, also differ according to the country in which it takes place.

For example, from personal experience, I can tell you that it can easily take an hour or more to extract €100 of your own money from a bank clerk in Sicily, whilst the fortress banks in South Africa are physically intimidating both inside and out, what with with their special forces-style armed-to-the-teeth robocops and acres of six-inch-thick bullet-proof glass.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the land of "the computer says 'no'", bank cashiers are an endangered, almost extinct, species. In British banks the queues are always long and the tellers are as rare as hen's teeth. As as for the US, well…. condescending and barely concealed contempt for most customers is the order of the day. It's a dispiriting to set foot in any bank anywhere in the land of the free and the home of the brave and a tribulation to make a transaction.

Given that, it is all the more surprising that the US has long been an also-ran where digital payment systems over mobile apps is concerned. Hopefully though, that sad state of affairs might begin to change for, after a mere six years of shilly-shallying and two-ing and-froing, some of the biggest banks in the US, including Bank of America, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, are about to introduce "Zelle", a new digital payments network that will allow account holders in participating banks to send money "instantaneously" via a mobile app.

Being trumpeted as "a huge breakthrough that nearly all banked Americans will be able to access" (and don't you just love that "nearly all banked Americans" bit?) the new system will permit "small, casual payments for everyday things within a matter of minutes." Quite how much the limit on such a payment may be is not clear.