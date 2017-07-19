MEF aims to help telcos scale up for SD-WANs

SD-WAN offerings have arrived with a distinct ‘enterprise’ flavour to them, tending to be vendor offerings or services built using those offerings.

The problem with that is “that what we have with SD WAN today is that there is no standardisation, no body to lead it and no body defining the terminology or any other definitions of what an SD-WAN is,” says Pascal. “There are no APIs even, but businesses are demanding WAN flexibility to control costs as they migrate applications to the cloud. They see SD-WAN as an option to address this,”

All understandable. “If you look at where SD-WAN came from, it was enterprises taking vendors’ products and implementing them themselves to get cost savings and efficiencies,” says Pascal. “But the carriers looked at it and said, ‘this is good’. So what’s happening now is that SD WAN is being moved out of the enterprises to be managed by the service providers as part of their whole WAN offer.”

According to Pacal, the MEF service provider members are enthusiastic for the forum to take a lead and provide a carrier-friendly framework to manage and integrate SD-WAN so that services can be scaled up and deployed “in the millions”.