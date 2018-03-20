Etisalat offers its mobile users a way of ‘breaking free’ from capped data

Users can go on an unlimited tariff for a short period

They pay per minute but can download as much data as they like

Ideal option for video streaming, claims Etisalat

UAE-based operator, Etisalat, has come up with an innovative way to tariff video streaming and encourage usage, without resorting to upstream charging of some description. It’s very simple and may well already be in use elsewhere (I just haven’t seen it before). Etisalat calls it ‘Play on Demand’.

As we’re all aware, many data allowances appear to be dimensioned to preclude extensive video streaming (or in some cases any video streaming) for commercial and network management reasons. The data usage of ‘ordinary’ old-fashioned web browsing, email, message exchanging and even X-as-a-Service applications, tends to generate far less data usage than even an hour or two of video streaming - one stream too far and you’re over your allowance for the month. As a result many users have become used to foregoing streaming to their mobiles - instead resisting the temptation until they are within range of WiFi.

Etisalat reckons it’s come up with a solid way to offer mobile streaming on an ad hoc per minute basis to users who find themselves away from WiFi but who would be prepared to pay extra to become ‘unlimited’ mobile data users for a set period - 15 minutes, two hours or even longer, so long as it doesn’t break the bank. Etisalat calls this ‘breaking free’ which is an apt description.

Under its new ‘Play on Demand’ service, users can toggle from their standard data plan mode to unlimited video streaming mode by dialing a short code on the phone or by accessing the Etisalat UAE mobile app.

Etisalat says they can then watch a movie or stream a football match – anytime anywhere on their mobile, with speeds up to 3Mbps optimised for high-definition videos. The service is available in the UAE to both post and prepaid users.