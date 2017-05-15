Indoor positioning: one of the many strands of Multi-access Edge Computing

MEC trial married context and positioning to deliver targeted material

QCell claimed to be first 4G indoor system supporting multi-frequency and multi-mode

Claims capabilities will stimulate service innovation

China Mobile and ZTE say they have successfully trialed Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) indoor positioning to an accuracy of 5 meters. Accurate enough to intelligently select product or marketing material to push at specific shoppers as they wander past in a department store, for instance.

The China Mobile trial used ZTE’s QCell system - claimed to be the world’s first 4G indoor active distribution solution that supports multi-frequency and multi-mode (GSM/UMTS/LTE or CDMA/LTE) network deployment - and deployed it in Beijing’s Wanda Shopping Plaza.