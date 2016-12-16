Why commercial interfaces are needed to orchestrate services across multiple providers

PCCW Global has been among the first to embrace SDN, NFV, and LSO and has played a leading role in MEF to help drive LSO development and adoption. The carrier is especially interested in creating LSO-related commercial interfaces to handle the new generation of dynamic Third Network services that are orchestrated across multiple providers.

As Marc says: “Now we are headed to a bandwidth-on-demand, dynamic environment where the commercial parameters are no longer two-dimension. They are three-dimensional and perhaps even more. We have to be able to create wholesale infrastructures for commercial settlement between carriers for bandwidth, for bandwidth variations by destinations, by applications, by services."

Filmed at: MEF 16, Baltimore, USA, 8 November 2016