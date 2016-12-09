Verizon says standards collaboration is key for industry progress

What must the industry do to address customer needs in the era of hyper-connectivity? Eric Cevis, President of Verizon Partner Solutions, emphasizes the importance of collaboration and MEF work on developing standards that support interoperable services that are orchestrated over more automated and interconnected networks. Verizon strongly supports MEF’s Lifecycle Services Orchestration initiative and is investing in software tools to enable greater self-service capabilities and in the buildout of its fiber network to take the benefits of next-generation solutions to more customers.

Filmed at: MEF 16, Baltimore, USA, 8 November 2016