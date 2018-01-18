Thinking beyond NFV connectivity

It’s easy to create a single ‘static’ service under NFV. We know how to define it, activate it and fulfill it. But then to run it across multiple carriers complete with restoration and protection mechanisms, is a step up in complexity and represents the next challenge, Gabriel tells Guy Daniels.

“Until now [the industry’s] been concentrating on connectivity services,” he says, but when it comes to more complex requirements, such as creating intercarrier orchestration of an end-to-end service, for instance, we need to look closely at how these can be managed across their life cycle. That means there’s more work to do.



Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, Florida, US, November 2017