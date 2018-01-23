Fullscreen User Comments
Partnering for success in a hyperconnected world

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
MEF 2018-01-23 
Eric Cevis, President, Verizon Partner Solutions

You can’t deliver on the promise of the hyperconnected digital world from a silo, by yourself. One way or another, for even  the largest players, there has to be sharing and collaboration, Eric tells Guy Daniels. In this regard, he says,  MEF 3.0 is a big enabler -  it means everyone is building to scale with a similar level of standardization and interoperability.

Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017

