Partnering for success in a hyperconnected world
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NtEX7GY5bK0?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Eric Cevis, President, Verizon Partner Solutions
You can’t deliver on the promise of the hyperconnected digital world from a silo, by yourself. One way or another, for even the largest players, there has to be sharing and collaboration, Eric tells Guy Daniels. In this regard, he says, MEF 3.0 is a big enabler - it means everyone is building to scale with a similar level of standardization and interoperability.
Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017
