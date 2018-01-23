Partnering for success in a hyperconnected world

You can’t deliver on the promise of the hyperconnected digital world from a silo, by yourself. One way or another, for even the largest players, there has to be sharing and collaboration, Eric tells Guy Daniels. In this regard, he says, MEF 3.0 is a big enabler - it means everyone is building to scale with a similar level of standardization and interoperability.

Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017