Orchestrating agility with MEF 3.0
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-dBqE-a1Wmg?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Nan Chen, President, MEF
The big step forward he says is that “we can empower users with the dynamic performance and security to enable them to thrive in the digital economy.” 3.0 will provide sophisticated, standardised services with LSO APIs so that MEF can, as a result, provide a cloud-centric seamless experience on a global basis.
Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017
Loading…