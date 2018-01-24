Orchestrating agility with MEF 3.0

MEF has thrown the covers off its most revolutionary release yet with MEF 3.0 Nan tells Guy Daniels. MEF has already created a network by taking Ethernet and making it carrier class, but with 3.0 the objective is to deliver agile or short orchestrated services and provide a global services framework to define, deliver and certify services to operate across global, automated networks.

The big step forward he says is that “we can empower users with the dynamic performance and security to enable them to thrive in the digital economy.” 3.0 will provide sophisticated, standardised services with LSO APIs so that MEF can, as a result, provide a cloud-centric seamless experience on a global basis.



Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017

