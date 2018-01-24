No ‘rip and replace’ for AT&T’s next gen network customers

AT&T is evolving its services to the intelligent edge, says Josh Goodell. “It’s all about extending AT&T’s intelligent network into the edge of the customer, and the next real example is AT&T’s SD-WAN capabilities which, he says, use a network based (rather than an ‘over the top’) approach.

“It’s truly the marriage of an intelligent network and an intelligent edge,” he tells Guy Daniels. One key element of SD-WAN proposition is that customers don’t have to ‘rip and replace’ an entire network, but “can grow into that next generation service, I think that’s really important.”

Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017