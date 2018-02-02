Interactively driving through change

Customer needs are driving the transformational changes, Satya tells Guy Daniels, but there is still an immediate need for us as an industry to rapidly increase the pace of change in response to the customer, he says. Fortunately, the interactive nature of the services we now develop means we can get a lot of immediate feedback from customers. They want to look from their screens in real time at what’s going on with their services and we must give them enough control to manage and change them.

Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017