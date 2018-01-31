Fullscreen User Comments
Exclusive Interview with Sparkle chief Alessandro Talotta on his dash to new services

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
MEF 2018-01-31T13:19:00 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pHTF-QW0dsI?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Alessandro Talotta, Chairman and CEO, Telecom Italia Sparkle

On-demand services are becoming interesting for international service providers like us, Alessandro tells Guy Daniels. He explains that Sparkle is planning new open standards in the network and will introduce services such as SD-WAN and Security-as-a-Service. In fact new services are the future for Sparkle’s revenue streams but at the same time, he says, the telco has to take care to manage the technology migration process properly.

Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017

