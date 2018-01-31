Exclusive Interview with Sparkle chief Alessandro Talotta on his dash to new services

On-demand services are becoming interesting for international service providers like us, Alessandro tells Guy Daniels. He explains that Sparkle is planning new open standards in the network and will introduce services such as SD-WAN and Security-as-a-Service. In fact new services are the future for Sparkle’s revenue streams but at the same time, he says, the telco has to take care to manage the technology migration process properly.

Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017