Cross-industry collaboration is the only way to win
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_W89GdEq6Us?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Hayim Porat, CTO ECI, Sarit Tager, VP R&D SDN and LSO, ECI
Hayim Porat and Sarit Tager talk about ECI's collaboration with the MEF around MEF3.0 framework and the LSO innovation platform - designed to bring members together to write implementation code online on the same platform, enabling service providers to focus on quickly generating revenues rather than network operations.
Filmed at: MEF17, Orlando, Florida, US
Loading…