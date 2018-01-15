Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Cross-industry collaboration is the only way to win

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
MEF 2018-01-15T11:09:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_W89GdEq6Us?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Hayim Porat, CTO ECI, Sarit Tager, VP R&D SDN and LSO, ECI

Hayim Porat and Sarit Tager talk about ECI's collaboration with the MEF around MEF3.0 framework and the LSO innovation platform - designed to bring members together to write implementation code online on the same platform, enabling service providers to focus on quickly generating revenues rather than network operations.

Filmed at: MEF17, Orlando, Florida, US

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK