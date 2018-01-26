Comcast’s journey to simplicity

Kevin offers an insightful take on where we’re at and where we’re going with industry transformation. An important brake on progress, he maintains, is what he calls the “tyranny of the boxes”. There has to be a change here, he says, because an industry can only take so much complexity and with a box for everything the environment is getting exponentially more complex. But a combination of SDN and gigabit access at very low cost will create a real earthquake with huge changes over the next few years - up there with circuit to packet or narrowband to broadband on the richter scale.

Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017