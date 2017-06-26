‘Mobile IoT Initiative’ is paying off with multiple NB-IoT announcements in Shanghai

NB-IoT get major boost at MWC Shanghai

Stand by for an extended battle of the IoT networks as the various ‘sides’ try to build a sense of momentum behind their ecosystems, customer lists and applications. The GSMA has managed to marshal its NB-IoT supporters to hold off (or bring on) announcements to coincide with Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017, kicking off today.

AT&T, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Verizon and Vodafone are all launching Mobile IoT (LPWA) Networks, a triumph for the GSMA’s ‘Mobile IoT Initiative’ designed to push the advantages of its NB-IoT, LPWAN technology, an adoption plagued from the start by technical rivalry between the Huawei and Ericsson camps within the 3GPP standards-setting organisation.

That rivalry originally saw the two camps sent off to bring their technical standards together, which was apparently achieved although there has recently been some controversy over just how compatible the first generation of NB-IoT products actually are. There might be problems, there might not be. And if there is, they will probably be solved easily enough. This is how standards setting always goes.

Meanwhile ‘non 3GPP’ standards in the public bands - Sigfox and LoRa in particular - are getting a bit of a head start at the NB-IoT end of the market.

There has also been some eyebrows raised over the apparent popularity of the LTE IoT standard LTE-M, also 3GPP but using LTE rather than narrowband, low power. AT&T and Verizon are keen on launching of this technology at the present point in time (see - Why IoT device and network costs matter).