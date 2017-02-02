Low-powered WAN IoT strategies to be showcased at MWC

IoT in all its aspects will be showcased at MWC

The operators' standard NB-IoT solution will be pushed hard

But the unlicensed offerings will be there too

Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona this month is shaping up to be a bit of an IoT-fest, with the spotlight on low-powered network standards and offerings. The last year has seen this end of the market get properly serious with the unlicensed spectrum users - LoRa Alliance and Sigfox especially - getting traction with both telcos and ‘other’ players including embedded device manufacturers like Advantech and the likes of Samsung in consumer electronics.

Meanwhile the GSMA is pointing out that the 3GPP-endorsed narrowband technology (NB-IoT) is now up and running with the first networks operational and no doubt more to follow (perhaps even announced at the upcoming MWC).

This month, for instance, Vodafone launched its first NB-IoT network in (guess where) Spain, with a view to connecting more than 100 million new devices - first in Valencia and Madrid and then quickly on to Barcelona, Bilboa, Malaga and Seville - by the end of March. It plans to have more than 1,000 mobile sites up and running NB-IoT in Spain by the end of the first quarter this year.

It you’re imagining extensive construction work at cell towers, don’t. The thing to keep in mind with all narrowband IoT deployment is how infrastructure-light it is. All that’s needed for an NB-IoT installation is a software change because the narrowband signals occupy slivers of spectrum and so can utilise the existing guard bands that protect the channels in the standard set-up. Now that's agile.

It’s a similar story for the unlicensed players. They have to provide infrastructure, of course, but the combination of vast signal range and compact base station equipment - for Sigfox in particular - means relatively light upfront investment for the physical network build.

So once the networks are all up and running the competitive action is likely to turn to the other end of the LPWAN business model - the devices and the embedded radio technology to connect them. There should be a lot on-show at MWC.