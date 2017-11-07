Vodafone launches “V by Vodafone” and wades into the consumer IoT market

Vodafone finally makes its move into consumer IoT

Has a range of up-market mobile IoT devices and applications to kick off the market

Monthly charges for each device to be added to the Vodafone customer’s bill

Vodafone has finally entered the consumer Internet of Things market in an emphatic way with the launch of “V by Vodafone” an LTE-M service (at least at this stage) based around what Vodafone is calling a V-SIM - a SIM which will be sold with each device the consumer buys from Vodafone. Once a device is registered it adds a ‘small’ monthly charge to the existing Vodafone customer’s account. The customer can go and purchase as many devices as whim and/or disposable income will allow.

There are a reasonable array of devices and applications available to start with and they are available for purchase by current Vodafone mobile customers in selected Vodafone stores in Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. They can also be purchased online at v.vodafone.com.

No doubt many more devices will be added as time goes on.