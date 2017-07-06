IoT to play a key role in China’s "One Belt One Road" economic strategy

A little background to the One Belt One Road initiative. It was first announced in September 2013 by President Xi Jinping and has been actively promoted by Premier Li Keqiang during visits in Asia and Europe. The development strategy is actually a combination of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Maritime Silk Road, which together form the belt and road – although there are actually six separate “roads” pushing out of China, together with the maritime route through the Indian Ocean. The idea is to increase China’s economic growth by expanding the country’s manufacturing capacity with other countries.

These countries number around 60 and are primarily Asian and European. China historically thinks long term, and this is no short-term quick win initiative. As to how much will be invested in the necessary infrastructure along the trade routes, estimates suggest anything from $4-$8 trillion over its lifetime. Some reports suggest China will invest $150 billion per year, with $900 billion in project funding either already planned or in development. But the idea is that this is “real” economic growth, based on physical assets.

The sceptical West obviously has a different take on the motivation behind the initiative. Is it really about increasing China’s economy, or about creating markets for its over-producing domestic manufacturing industry? Or is it really about political influence via Foreign Direct Investment?