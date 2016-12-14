IoT growth kicks off as Google announces its Android Things OS

IoT to enter a revenue growth phase

Google announces its Android Things OS

Qualcomm pledges support

This week IoT consultancy, Berg Insight, fired the starting gun for the ‘substantive’ Internet of Things. After years of platform and component announcements, projections, network trials and all the rest of it we are apparently now starting to see IoT monetisation kick in for mobile operators. Hopefully, the hockey stick growth curve starts about … now.

Berg says mobile operator revenues from IoT reached € 11 billion in 2016 and some of the leading global telecom groups have reported IoT revenues on a regular basis it points out. In Q3-2016, Vodafone and Verizon generated around € 200 million each in direct sales from IoT connectivity, solutions and applications. Next year, Berg predicts that a handful of operator groups will generate more than € 1 billion each from the Internet of Things.

“Until recently, the principal financial metrics for IoT has been projected, not actual, revenues. Now the market has entered a new phase in which hard business facts take precedent over lofty projections”, according to Tobias Ryberg, senior analyst at Berg Insight and author of the report. “Wireless connectivity is now near ubiquitous and there will be half a billion cellular IoT connections in 2017, but revenues are still relatively small”. It estimates that the global monthly ARPU for cellular IoT devices was € 1.40 in 2016, with wide variance between regions - from less than € 0.30 in some emerging economies to over € 3.00 in less competitive developed markets.

The real trick now, says Berg, will be to move up the value chain from simple connectivity to working with the auto industry to provide connected car services, to provide IoT management platforms, or to work with B2B partners to offer packaged products to enterprise customers.