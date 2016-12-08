IoT business models: Viva the vending machine and the IoV

The connected vending machine ecosystem is gearing up

Big players want to increase operational efficiencies.

Analytical insights into how to manage inventory (when and how to restock the machine) foot traffic, and automatic maintenance requests are being sought

The vending machine isn’t dead it’s just reinventing itself, according to ABI Research. It never occurred to us at TelecomTV that the vending machine concept was even slightly off-colour, let alone dead, but we're pleased it's about to find a new lease on life.

As occasional users of vending machines (as most of us are) we can’t see why the concept shouldn’t be in rude good health considering all the technological assists it’s getting or is about to get.

Here are a few examples.

The biggest vending machine problem has always been to find one when you need it. Let’s say you’re in a railway station - or similar - out of hours and feel the need for a chocolate bar. You know there are vending machines in here somewhere. Ten years ago you might have wandered aimlessly around looking and then given up. Today there’s probably a geo-aware app that can take you straight to the chocolate.

And again: Ten years ago, having found the machine, you’d have to fumble for change, Today your contactless card should take care of the payment side of things, no mess, no fuss, no asking dangerous-looking strangers for coins.

Back then, having found your vending machine in some dark corner of the station, you might worry slightly about personal security. Today there could be a camera on the thing so while you might still get battered, at least the police will be able to see the whole thing afterwards and put the vid on social media.

And so it goes on… these are all technological tail-winds which make the smart city/environment friendly to vending machines.