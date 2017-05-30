Intel unveils its Compute Card and device design kit

The Compute Card uses USB type-C for its physical port connectivity, with extensions to also enable PCIe, HDMI and other required signals between the card and the specific device. Just last week, Intel announced plans to make its USB 3 standard – also known as Thunderbolt 3 – freely available to the industry. As well as releasing the Thunderbolt specification royalty-free to the community next year, Intel has also pledged to integrate the technology into its future CPUs – an important move as this should alleviate issues with apparent battery drain and space requirements for extra components.

“We envision a future where high-performance single-cable docks, stunning photos and 4K video, lifelike VR, and faster-than-ever storage are commonplace,” said Chris Walker, VP of the Client Computing Group and general manager of the Mobility Client Platform​ at Intel. “A world where one USB-C connector does it all – today, and for many years to come.”