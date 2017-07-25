IBM to deploy its elite team of crack coders to secure the IoT beachheads

X-Force Red researchers to test access and management of smart systems

New security testing services for IoT and automotive sector

Delivered alongside the Watson IoT Platform

61 million vehicles will be equipped with data connectivity by 2020

IBM Security has launched two new security testing practice areas focused on IoT and the automotive industry, to be delivered via an “elite team” of its X-Force Red researchers. The team will be focused on testing backend processes, apps and physical hardware used to control access and management of smart systems. So that’s elite as in Geek, and not elite as in Navy Seals rappelling from helicopters or riding the waves on rigid inflatable boats, just to be clear.

The new IoT services will be delivered alongside the Watson IoT Platform to provide security services by design to organisations developing IoT solutions for all industries. IBM says that with 58 per cent of companies testing their IoT applications only during the production phase, the potential for introducing vulnerabilities into existing systems remains unacceptably high. The Watson IoT Platform provides configuration and management of IoT environments, and the IBM X-Force Red services bring an added layer of security and penetration testing.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen security testing further emerge as a key component in clients’ security programs,” said Charles Henderson, Global Head of IBM X-Force Red. “Finding issues in your products and services upfront is a far better investment than the expense of letting cybercriminals find and exploit vulnerabilities. Our own investments in people, tools and expertise have more than tripled our security testing capabilities in the first year of IBM X-Force Red, making our offense our clients’ best defence.”

IBM says its X-Force Red operation has changed the delivery of security testing due to the perceived gaps in security of emerging technologies such as IoT and connected cars. Programmatic and on-demand security testing through the entire lifecycle of the products is emerging as the best way to find vulnerabilities in a proactive fashion.

“It’s not just about the technology, it is also about the global reach, investment, and collaborative approach which make IBM a trusted IoT partner for enterprise IoT solutions,” said James Murphy, Offering Manager, IBM Watson IoT Platform. “With IoT technologies permeating the farthest corners of industry, IBM is bringing our Watson IoT Platform and X-Force Red security talent together to address present and future concerns.”