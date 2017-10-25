GE relaunches its industrial Predix OS for edge-to-cloud technologies

GE Digital unveils new industrial software solutions

Predix Edge technologies to accelerate computing at the edge

Integration with Microsoft Azure for enterprise clouds

Predix Studio to help companies build and scale their own industrial applications

GE has unveiled expansions to its suite of edge-to-cloud technologies and industrial applications. It says these additions to the GE Digital portfolio complement the key software applications to drive industrial productivity and extend these benefits through Predix, the application development platform for the Industrial Internet.

The new components include Predix Edge technologies to accelerate computing at the edge, integration with Microsoft Azure for enterprise clouds, new Operations Performance and Field Service Management software, and new platform tools to simplify industrial app development. By 2022, Gartner predicts that 75 per cent of enterprise data will be created and processed outside the data centre or cloud. GE says the ability to compute and manage this information both at the edge and in the cloud are essential for industrial companies to truly optimize their operations.

“Industrials that unlock data to master asset productivity will be positioned to lead,” said Bill Ruh, CEO of GE Digital. “To power digital transformation, industrial organisations must understand every stage of the asset lifecycle. The company that designs, builds, operates, maintains and services industrial assets is best equipped to help others with their Industrial IoT journeys.”

To help enterprises accelerate their edge strategies and make any asset an intelligent asset, GE Digital is expanding its Predix Edge capabilities to help run analytics as close to the source of data as possible. Predix Edge gives customers with limited network connectivity, latency limitations, regulatory or other constraints a way to deploy applications closer to the originating data – or at the edge. Its new Predix Machine enables microservice-based applications to run at the edge on customers’ virtualized data centre infrastructure or on server-class hardware.

GE Digital is collaborating with Microsoft to combine the industrial platform services of Predix with the enterprise-class services of Microsoft Azure. Available in North America later this year and expanding globally in 2018, the partnership includes data sovereignty, hybrid capabilities and advanced developer and data services, enabling customers to capture intelligence from their industrial assets.

GE Digital has also introduced Predix Studio to help companies build and scale their own industrial applications and extend its Asset Performance Management suite. Using a mix of AI and machine learning, GE says that its Predix Studio automates the heavy lifting of creating Industrial IoT apps, opening app development to more developers.