China Mobile and NTT Docomo develop multi-vendor eSIM for IoT

World's first multi-vendor embedded subscriber identity module system

Based on Remote Provisioning Architecture for Embedded UICC3.1

Designed to help manufacturers exporting from Japan to China

The two telcos have been jointly developing IoT technologies

China Mobile Communications Corporation and NTT Docomo have announced today that they have jointly developed the world's first multi-vendor embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) system within their commercial environments based on the GSMA's Remote Provisioning Architecture for Embedded UICC3.1 (GSMAv3.1) standard.

The system enables interoperability between the two carriers' eSIM systems, which adopt different vendors' subscription management platforms. Previously, for different carriers to reprogram the same eSIM, they had to adopt an eSIM system of one vendor. The new multi-vendor eSIM system incorporates subscription management platforms of two different vendors – one by G+D Mobile Security that DOCOMO has adopted and the other by Gemalto, which China Mobile has adopted.

The two operators say they have been jointly developing IoT technologies and related business based on the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement (SCFA). The new multi-vendor eSIM system is one of the results of this agreement.

China Mobile and Docomo say they will continue developing services for their corporate enterprise customers, especially for manufacturers exporting goods from Japan to China, such as cars, industrial equipment and agricultural machines. Their goal is to allow them to seamlessly switch from a Japanese mobile carrier to Chinese carrier without replacing their SIMs.