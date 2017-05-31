Canada’s Bell MTS launches IoT in agriculture initiative

“By 2020, the precision farming market will grow to $4.8 billion,” said Khidr Suleman, Technology Specialist at Intel, who adds that farmers will need to increase food production by 68 per cent in 2050 to meet rising global demands.

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the UN finds along similar lines, forecasting that agricultural IoT will increase food production by 70 per cent and be feeding up to 9.6 billion people by 2050. In 2000 there were 525 million farms on record across the world, and obviously none of these were IoT enabled. By 2025 this same base of 525 million farms will be using 600 million sensors, according to a report from Beecham Research. Fast forward to the all-important 2050 date and there will be a forecast two billion sensors in use by 525 million farms.

“The demand for more food has to be set against the challenges of rising climate change and more extreme weather conditions, along with the environmental impact resulting from intensive farming practices,” said Therese Cory, Beecham Research analyst and author of the Towards Smart Farming report.

According to the FAO, 800 million people are “chronically undernourished” and one in three people are impacted by malnutrition. Water scarcity also has an impact, as agriculture consumes 70 per cent of the world’s fresh water supply. Hence the need for IoT solutions, to create what is becoming known as “precision agriculture”. Research firm Markets and Markets builds on Intel’s projections and expects spending on precision agriculture solutions to grow at 13.5 per cent CAGR to create a $7.87 billion annual market opportunity by 2022.