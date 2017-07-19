Bluetooth adds mesh networking to boost its IoT credentials

Bluetooth SIG adds mesh networking capability

Optimised for creating large-scale device networks

Qualcomm incorporates support for Bluetooth mesh on selected SoCs

ABI Research forecasts 5.5 billion Bluetooth devices by 2022

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has added support for mesh networking to the short-range wireless standard. The new mesh capability should enable “many-to-many” device communications and has been optimised for creating large-scale device networks. The SIG says that it is ideally suited for building automation, sensor networks and other IoT solutions where anything between tens and several thousand devices need to reliably and securely communicate with one another.

“By adding support for mesh networking, the Bluetooth member community is continuing a long history of focused innovation to help new, up-and-coming markets flourish,” said Mark Powell, executive director for the Bluetooth SIG. “In the same way the connected device market experienced rapid growth after the introduction of Bluetooth Low Energy, we believe Bluetooth mesh networking can play a vital role in helping early stage markets, such as building automation and wireless sensor networks, experience more rapid growth.”

The SIG is also promoting the benefits of multi-vendor interoperability that exists in the Bluetooth ecosystem. It says its full-stack approach defines the low-level radio up to the high-level application layer, ensuring all aspects of the technology are fully specified. It also says that multi-vender interoperability testing is conducted during the specification development process, not after specification release. And finally, it reminds us that Bluetooth has a twenty year history of delivering qualification tools and processes needed to ensure multi-vendor interoperability.

So why should developers select Bluetooth technology for their IoT solutions, and in particular, the new mesh variant? The SIG says that a mesh network built using Bluetooth technology can support additional services, such as asset tracking and way finding. Plus, the Bluetooth ecosystem provides the best enabling technology, along with the tools and services to reduce the ever-important time to market. Oh, and Bluetooth is a “trusted global brand that stands for simple, secure wireless connectivity”.

“Within the building automation market, there is a growing focus on connected lighting and the role it can play as a platform for providing automation services throughout a facility,” said Szymon Slupik, president and CTO of Silvair and chairman of the mesh working group within the Bluetooth SIG, giving an example of how this could work in practice. “A smart lighting platform built on top of Bluetooth mesh networking can also support asset tracking, point of interest, and way-finding services. These value-added capabilities are part of why we believe Bluetooth is an ideal technology for enabling a mesh network.”

The Bluetooth mesh networking specifications, as well as the tools required to qualify Bluetooth products with mesh networking support, are now available at the Bluetooth website. Bluetooth mesh networking operates on Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) and is compatible with core specification version 4.0 and higher.