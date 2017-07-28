Are consumers aware of the security dangers of WiFi-connected smart devices?

Global IoT security survey by Irdeto on awareness of smart device cyberattacks

78 per cent of consumers appear to be aware of the threats

90 per cent think security should be built into connected devices

Discrepancies over who is responsible for device security: users or vendors?

Digital security company Irdeto has published the results of a consumer IoT survey, as it promotes its Cloakware for IoT Security service. The company says that IoT security is “top-of-mind” for consumers across the globe, finding that 90 per cent of those polled from six different countries (Brazil, China, Germany, India, UK and US) believe it is important that a connected device has security built into the product. Additionally, 78 per cent of these 7,882 consumers surveyed indicated they are aware that any smart device connected to their home WiFi has the potential to be targeted by a hacker, resulting in the potential theft of their personal data.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the survey also found that awareness of cyber threats targeting connected devices actually increases with age. Of all consumers surveyed online, 72 per cent of so-called millennials (i.e. 18-24 years old) indicated awareness that WiFi-connected smart devices have the potential to be targeted by a hacker, compared to 82 per cent of consumers aged 55 or over. It’s a slim difference, admittedly, and the claim that this could “potentially leave this younger generation more open to a cyberattack” is a bit of a stretch.