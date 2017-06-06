Apple to launch HomePod into a dumb home market

Apple enters intelligent home speaker market with HomePod

Amazon Echo accounts for 80 per cent of the market volume today

By 2022 more than 164m devices are expected to be in use worldwide

Consumers want more than just remote access to their home

It’s always a pleasure watching one of Apple’s mammoth keynote presentations, and yesterday’s WWDC morning session was no exception. The two hours sped by with “super” and “awesome” revelations, with each utterance met with whoops of joy from the assembled throng of developers. OMG! Apple is lit!

Sneer at the event if you like, but there is no arguing that the format works and that Apple is (mostly) rather good with its execution. The same cannot be said of Panasonic, mind you, as the launch of its new cinema camera last Friday at 1am UK time (yes, sad geek that I am, I did indeed watch it live) was a lesson in marketing incompetence and was the very definition of “amateur hour”.

In amongst all the super awesome MacOS and iOS goodies, and new models of the iPad Pro and iMac, was a sneak peak of Apple’s first entry into the smart speaker market. The HomePad (yes, it does take a bit of getting used to) appears to be a high-end audio speaker coupled with a voice-controlled Siri assistant. In other words (and as visually shown on the keynote slides), a hybrid of a Sonos speaker and an Amazon Echo speaker. Of course, this being Apple, the mooted $345 price tag will no doubt equate to £345, which is slightly more than buying both an Echo and a Sonos Play 1…

Apple never skimps on technology refinements, nor indeed build quality, and has included an A8 processor to control the unit, in a similar approach to its wireless earbuds. Yes, it does indeed appear to have been built with music front and centre, which has long been one of Apple’s core strengths and differentiators. But it also marks Apple’s first foray into home voice assistants and controls.

I read a blog post recently where someone (apologies, their name escapes me) astutely observed that emerging technology companies should not be lulled into a false sense of security if they manage to go a couple of years without Apple launching against them. That two year window is rarely enough for the pioneering company to establish global market dominance, and instead permits Apple to observe, test and plan before throwing their considerable weight and resources behind their own solution. We are in the same situation with home intelligent speakers (or whatever this sector should be called).