Apple & GE hoping for an iPhone effect?

Apple and GE have announced an ‘industrial IoT’ get-together designed to enable Apple devs to build industrial IoT apps. The idea is to bring predictive data and analytics from GE’s Predix, its industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform, and let it run amok on the iPhone, iPad and Mac, where highly motivated developers could produce a plethora of industrial IoT apps of all sorts to run on the Predix platform.

All the participants have at the back of their minds the iPhone Software Development Kit (SDK) as the template for the move. Released for free by Apple in 2008 it really kicked off the long-term success of the iPhone as a platform - almost as much as the launch of the iPhone itself - and set the direction for the ecosystem.

Over its first four days of availability, over 100,000 SDKs were downloaded and over one million people watched Apple’s promo video. It was clear something highly disruptive had just occurred.

So both Apple and GE are hoping the old iPhone SDK magic can be summoned again. Why not?