Red Hat brings enterprise IoT capability to the network edge
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SG6DDiWwtgE?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Bryan Che, General Manager, Cloud Product Strategy, Red Hat
Red Hat is taking common enterprise-grade software building blocks from the data centre to the smart gateway and all the way to the network edge, providing the software stack to enable developers to build their own IoT applications. The company also sees three trends that are shaping IoT: the consumerisation of IT, the digitisation of OT (operational technology), and IoT convergence. It believes that expectations of expedited innovation and accelerated development are changing the way enterprise IT organisations function, requiring agility and integrity across solution lifecycles.
Filmed at: IoT Solutions World Congress, Barcelona, Spain
