Philips e-Alert IoT solution for medical MRI systems
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3Fpvq9naGDI?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
John H. Romero, NSS-MRI, Philips and Oisin Lunny, Senior Market Development Manager, OpenMarket
Philips e-Alert is an intelligent hardware- or software-based tool that monitors the performance of advanced medical MRI systems. Its sensors continuously watch key system parameters and the device issues an automatic alert via SMS if something is amiss. John Romero of Philips and Oisin Lunny of its messaging technology partner OpenMarket, discuss the solution and the role of IoT in healthcare.
Filmed at: IoT Solutions World Congress, Barcelona, Spain
