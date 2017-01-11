Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Philips e-Alert IoT solution for medical MRI systems

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
IoT Solutions WC 2017-01-11T15:11:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3Fpvq9naGDI?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

John H. Romero, NSS-MRI, Philips and Oisin Lunny, Senior Market Development Manager, OpenMarket

Philips e-Alert is an intelligent hardware- or software-based tool that monitors the performance of advanced medical MRI systems. Its sensors continuously watch key system parameters and the device issues an automatic alert via SMS if something is amiss. John Romero of Philips and Oisin Lunny of its messaging technology partner OpenMarket, discuss the solution and the role of IoT in healthcare.

Filmed at: IoT Solutions World Congress, Barcelona, Spain

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK