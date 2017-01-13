How Telefónica supports retail transformation with IoT
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kQyy8fiY_Nk?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Bernardo Campillo Soto, Head Scouting & IoT Innovation, Telefónica
Recognising the need to provide more than pure connectivity, Spainish-based operator Telefónica is developing a range of IoT services and solutions for specific vertical industries. One of its most important areas is retail, where it offers consultancy as well as a portfolio of dedicated services through its "Telefónica On The Spot" subsidiary, which specialises in in-store media services. The telco is building an open ecosystem, innovating along with its partners, to expand the range and quality of solutions it can provide to its major retail customers.
Filmed at: IoT Solutions World Congress, Barcelona, Spain
