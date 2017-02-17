Engaging with the Industrial IoT ecosystem
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qKhayQWM1uM?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Special Report from IoT Solutions World Congress 2017
Barcelona played host to the annual IoT Solutions World Congress event, which this year focused strongly on the Industrial Internet of Things. TelecomTV conducted a series of video interviews at the event, with telcos, IoT providers and enterprises. We wanted to know what the role was for telcos in IIoT and why interconnectivity and the ecosystem were so important. For more detailed and comprehensive coverage, watch the full-length versions of each interview on TelecomTV.
- Featuring:
- Roger Bou, Founding Director, IoT Solutions World Congress
- and (click to watch extended interviews)
- Derek O’Halloran, Head, Future of Digital Economy & Society, World Economic Forum
- Leila Dillon, VP of Marketing, Bigbelly
- Prith Banerjee, EVP & CTO, Schneider Electric
- Ben Salama, Managing Director, Accenture Mobility (part of Accenture Digital)
- Patrick Razavet, Head of IoT Indirect Channels, Vodafone
- Fred Yentz, CEO, Telit IoT Platforms
Filmed at: IoT Solutions World Congress, Barcelona, Spain
