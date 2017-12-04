The IoT balancing act
Yuval Dvir, Head of Online & SMB Partnerships, Google Cloud, Google
What can we learn from Google's success with the 'consumerisation of technology'? When trying to forge a balance between the machine and the workplace, or between innovation and return on investment, Google urges that we don't forget the human element. We are now also seeing the consumerisation of the workplace, where often the technology at home is superior to what we have to use at work. Organisations need to change to reflect this shift, along with the changing needs and requirements of the workforce.
Filmed at: IoT Build 2017, London UK
