Industrial Internet Consortium: not just tinkering at the margins
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qr0tV9nUmbE?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Stephen Mellor, CTO, Industrial Internet Consortium
The Industrial Internet Consortium doesn’t lack ambition. It’s mission, says its CTO, Stephen Mellor, is to foster Transformational Business Outcomes. But on the way it must necessarily accelerate the Industrial Internet with the aim of changing our entire economy, away from its current approach of owning things, and towards one which favours ‘pay per use’ and the ‘demand-pull’ economy. So instead of manufacturers making things that you buy, they instead find out what it is you’re looking for and then they virtually pull the pieces together. Stephen explains all.
Filmed at: IoT Build 2017, London UK
