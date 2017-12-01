Fullscreen User Comments
Industrial Internet Consortium: not just tinkering at the margins

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
IoT Build EMEA Conference 2017-12-01 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qr0tV9nUmbE?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Stephen Mellor, CTO, Industrial Internet Consortium

The Industrial Internet Consortium doesn’t lack ambition. It’s mission, says its CTO, Stephen Mellor, is to foster Transformational Business Outcomes. But on the way it must necessarily accelerate the Industrial Internet with the aim of  changing our entire economy, away from its  current approach of owning things, and towards one which favours ‘pay per use’ and the ‘demand-pull’ economy.  So instead of manufacturers making things that you buy, they  instead find out what it is you’re looking for and then they virtually pull the pieces together. Stephen explains all. 

Filmed at: IoT Build 2017, London UK

